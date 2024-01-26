Advertisement
Elon Musk's AI start-up seeks to raise up to US$6 billion: Report

UPDATE 1-US logistics startup Flexport to lay off 20% of its workforce - The Information

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details from release, background throughout)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. logistics startup Flexport is planning to lay off about 20% of its workforce in the coming weeks, The Information reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Flexport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Reuters had reported in October Flexport was planning to lay off up to 30% of its workforce by the end of the month following a CEO change.

Flexport is one of the most valuable U.S. logistics startups, with $2.3 billion in funding so far and an $8 billion valuation.

The company acquired Shopify Logistics under former CEO Clark, adding business-to-business distribution and last-mile delivery to the company's portfolio of services, but raising questions on profitability and cost.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)