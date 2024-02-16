Advertisement
Canada markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,222.69
    +333.29 (+1.60%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,029.73
    +29.11 (+0.58%)
     

  • DOW

    38,773.12
    +348.85 (+0.91%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7418
    -0.0008 (-0.11%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.40
    -0.63 (-0.81%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    70,543.13
    -22.42 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,019.10
    +4.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,061.48
    +49.38 (+2.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,000.75
    +88.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.16
    +0.15 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,686.92
    +89.39 (+1.18%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,487.24
    +329.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6885
    -0.0006 (-0.09%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS JUMP AFTER ERASING EARLIER LOSSES

S&P 500 recovers from Tuesday's sell-off, surpassing Monday's closing level

UPDATE 1-US FDA to review Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for traditional approval

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds background throughout)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics said on Friday that the U.S. health regulator will make a decision on whether to grant traditional approval of its gene therapy Elevidys for a muscle wasting disorder by June 21.

Shares of the drugmaker surged 12% in premarket trading after it said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not plan to hold a meeting of its outside advisers to review the company's application.

The therapy, Elevidys, was granted accelerated approval in June last year to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an inherited progressive muscle-wasting disorder that almost always affects young boys.

However, in October Elevidys failed the main goal in a late-stage trial, raising questions over a traditional U.S. approval for the therapy.

Sarepta is seeking to convert the accelerated approval to a traditional approval, as well as expand the use of the therapy for ages 4 through 7 years, based on data from its late-stage study. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)