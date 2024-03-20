UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth says unit Change has restored some functions handled by Amazon

(Adds details throughout)

March 20 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group said on Wednesday Amazon's cloud services that handled some management functions of medical claims at unit Change Healthcare were restored from backups, scanned and cleared by their partners.

Change's Assurance and Relay Exchange are cloud-hosted and rely on authentication services. Assurance is a medical claims and remittance management software, while Relay Exchange is a clearinghouse which checks insurance claims for errors.

The services were "completely rebuilt" with the help of cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks and reviewed by Google-owned peer Mandiant, the company said, adding these were being monitored by at least two scanning services.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have taken every precaution and safety measure and implemented several rounds of security protocols — both internally and with our third-party partners — to ensure complete confidence in the platform," UnitedHealth said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)