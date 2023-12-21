UPDATE 1-United States weighs rise in tariffs on Chinese EVs -WSJ

(Adds details and background; paragraphs 2-6)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration in the United States is discussing raising tariffs on some Chinese goods, including electric vehicles, the Wall Street Journal said late on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chinese automobiles face a 25% levy imposed during the administration of former President Donald Trump and extended by the Biden administration.

The U.S. government is again debating Trump-era duties on roughly $300 billion of Chinese goods with the aim of wrapping up a long-running review of the tariffs early next year, the paper added.

The Biden administration is also considering lowering tariffs on some Chinese consumer products that officials do not see as strategically important, in addition to the potential increases on clean-energy products, the paper said.

Lawmakers have said earlier that exports of Chinese-made vehicles to the United States by some U.S. automakers underscore that the current import tariffs are insufficient.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the National Security Council did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)