Cisco said everything you don't want to hear from a tech company right now

UPDATE 1-U.S. FAA chief to raise quality practices with Boeing execs in Washington -statement

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds comments from Whitaker read out)

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration's top official said on Thursday he will raise Boeing's quality control practices and compliance with manufacturing requirements at a Washington meeting with company executives, after a panel blew out of a 737 MAX plane midair in January.

The date of the meeting is not yet available but follows

a trip earlier this week

by FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker to Boeing in Seattle.

The U.S. regulator expects to complete an audit of Boeing’s production quality systems in the next few weeks and receive an independent assessment from an independent panel tasked last year with reviewing the planemaker's safety culture.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders and Allison Lampert; Editing by Doina Chiacu;)