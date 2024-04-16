Advertisement
Oil pares losses as traders anticipate Israel's response to Iranian attack

UPDATE 1-Swiss chemicals maker Sika posts 13.8% jump in Q1 sales

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details from paragraph 3 onwards)

April 16 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals maker Sika AG on Tuesday reported a 13.8% increase in its first-quarter sales and confirmed its outlook for 2024, saying it anticipated sales growth of between 6% and 9% in local currencies this year.

Sika reported sales of 2.648 billion Swiss francs ($2.90 billion) for the quarter, the company said in a presentation.

The company added that it was forecasting an "over-proportional" increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) this year.

Sika pointed to its acquisition this month of U.S. firm Kwik Bond Polymers, a manufacturer of polymer systems for the refurbishment of concrete infrastructure, as part of its plans to keep investing in future growth. ($1 = 0.9134 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)