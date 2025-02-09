1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Robinhood, Moderna

• Inflation data, Powell testimony, more earnings will be in focus this week.

• Robinhood’s strong financial health, robust outlook, and bullish analyst sentiment make it a compelling buy.

• Moderna’s shrinking revenue, expected losses, and weak financial score make it a stock to sell.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday as a negative mix of news related to tariffs and inflation worried traders to close out the week.

Friday’s losses left the major averages in negative territory on the week. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.5%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5%.

The week ahead is expected to be another eventful one as investors gauge the outlook for the economy, inflation, and interest rates.

On the economic calendar, most important will be Wednesday’s U.S. consumer price inflation report for January, which could spark further turmoil if it comes in higher than expectations. The CPI data will be accompanied by the release of the latest figures on producer prices, which will help fill out the inflation picture, as well as the January retail sales report.

Meanwhile, the Fed's rate view could become clearer when Chairman Jerome Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Traders now expect the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates just once this year, backing away from earlier bets on two rate cuts starting in June, as per the Investing.com Fed Monitor Tool.

Elsewhere, the busy earnings season continues with reports due from Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Reddit (NYSE:RDDT), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH).

Regardless of which direction the market goes, below I highlight one stock likely to be in demand and another which could see fresh downside. Remember though, my timeframe is just for the week ahead, Monday, February 10 - Friday, February 14.

Stock To Buy: Robinhood

Robinhood, the commission-free trading app popular with retail investors, is set to report its fourth quarter earnings update after the closing bell on Wednesday at 4:05PM ET, and expectations are sky-high.

Market participants predict a sizable swing in HOOD stock after the print drops, according to the options market, with a possible implied move of 12.4% in either direction. In a sign of growing confidence, the company has received three upward profit forecast revisions in recent days, with zero downward revisions.

