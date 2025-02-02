1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Amazon, AMD

• Trump’s trade war, U.S. jobs report, and more ‘Big Tech’ earnings will be in focus this week.

• Amazon looks set to deliver strong Q4 results, driven by its cloud computing dominance and operational efficiencies, making it a strong buy.

• AMD faces a tougher road ahead, with increased competition and analyst downgrades, making it a stock to avoid this week.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday after President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, capping a volatile week for markets.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 ended with a weekly loss of 1.6% and 1%, respectively. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the week 0.3% higher.

Over the course of the week, investors processed a wave of significant developments, such as the debut of China’s DeepSeek AI lab, the Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged, and the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, which aligned with economist forecasts for both core and headline inflation.

However, markets faced renewed volatility on Friday after Trump unveiled fresh trade measures, including 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10% duty on Chinese goods, sparking fresh uncertainty.

The coming week ahead is expected to be another eventful one as investors react to Trump’s aggressive tariffs as well as a flurry of market-moving events.

Most important on the calendar will be Friday’s U.S. employment report for January, which is forecast to show the economy added 154,000 positions. The unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 4.1%.

Elsewhere, the earnings season continues, with the list of notable tech-related names on deck, including Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), and Snap (NYSE:SNAP). Some of the other high-profile reporters are Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Uber (NYSE:UBER), Ford (NYSE:F), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), and Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP).

Regardless of which direction the market goes, below I highlight one stock likely to be in demand and another which could see fresh downside. Remember though, my timeframe is just for the week ahead, Monday, February 3 - Friday, February 7.

Stock To Buy: Amazon

Amazon is set to release its fourth quarter earnings report after the market closes on Thursday at 4:00PM ET, and expectations are high. A conference call with CEO Andy Jassy is set for 5:30PM ET.

