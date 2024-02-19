Advertisement
UPDATE 1-SSR Mining says environmental permit for Turkey mine has been revoked

Reuters
Feb 18 (Reuters) -

Canada-listed gold miner SSR Mining said late on Sunday that its environmental permit for a gold mine in eastern Turkey has been revoked.

The operations at the company's Copler mine will remain suspended until further notice, the company said.

The developments come after a landslide at the gold mine that left at least eight miners missing and sparked a more than 50% drop in its Toronto-listed shares.

Search and rescue operations to locate the nine missing workers at the mine are continuing, the company said.

The mine produced 56,768 ounces of gold in the third-quarter of last year and is SSR's second-largest producing gold mine, operating since 2010.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)