UPDATE 1-Shell, Edison ask US regulators to deny Venture Global LNG's permit extension

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) -

Italian utility Edison and Shell PLC on Friday asked U.S. energy regulators to reject Venture Global LNG's request for a one-year construction permit extension to its Louisiana export plant.

Edison also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to compel Venture Global to release commissioning documents to justify the extension request.

"Shell LNG respectfully requests that the Commission find

the Extension Request, in its conditional form, to be moot and summarily deny it," the company said.

Venture Global last month asked for a one-year extension to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permit to complete its Calcasieu Pass plant, or to receive assurances it did not need an extension. (Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)