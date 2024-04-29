Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Samsung first-quarter profit up 10-fold on memory chip recovery

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds revenue in paragraph 4)

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics reported on Tuesday a more than 10-fold rise in its first-quarter operating profit, as memory chip prices rose steeply from a severe downturn thanks in part to a boom in artificial intelligence.

The world's biggest maker of memory chips and TVs said operating profit rose to 6.6 trillion won ($4.8 billion) in January-March, up from 640 billion won a year earlier.

That was in line with Samsung's own estimate of 6.6 trillion won flagged earlier this month.

First-quarter revenue rose 13% to 71.9 trillion won, the company said. ($1 = 1,374.1900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jamie Freed)