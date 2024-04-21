UPDATE 1-Salesforce's talks to buy Informatica fizzle, WSJ reports

(Adds details, no response from companies from paragraph 2)

April 21 (Reuters) - Customer relations software maker Salesforce's talks to acquire data-management software firm Informatica have failed after the two companies could not agree on terms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

Salesforce and Informatica did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The talks between the two tech companies were in advanced stages, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Informatica, founded in 1993, offers subscription-based data management services over the cloud and helps to automate tasks for more than 5,000 active customers. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)