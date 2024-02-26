Advertisement
Canada markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,322.14
    -91.01 (-0.43%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,084.88
    -3.92 (-0.08%)
     

  • DOW

    39,137.78
    +6.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7399
    -0.0006 (-0.08%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.97
    +1.48 (+1.93%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    72,330.54
    +2,706.41 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,038.60
    -10.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,028.30
    +11.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3030
    +0.0430 (+1.01%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,023.41
    +26.58 (+0.17%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.84
    +0.09 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,684.30
    -21.98 (-0.29%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,233.71
    +135.03 (+0.35%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6820
    -0.0020 (-0.29%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS DRIFT AFTER RECORD-SETTING WEEK

New inflation data in the coming days will test the staying power of the breakout rally

UPDATE 1-Roche evaluates options for its lung disease drug

Reuters
·1 min read

(Changes sourcing in paragraph 1, adds company response in paragraph 2 and background in paragraphs 3, 4 & 6)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it is evaluating options for its lung disease drug Esbriet, which has seen declining sales due to competition from cheaper copycat versions.

A company spokesperson said in an emailed response to Reuters that the move was "part of the normal process to review (its) portfolio of established products", adding that it will take several months before a final decision is made.

Generic versions of Esbriet began entering the market in the second quarter of 2022, impacting sales of Roche's drug. Sales of Esbriet fell 70% to 202 million Swiss francs ($229.42 million) in 2023. Esbriet earned over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.14 billion) in 2021.

Esbriet is an oral anti-fibrotic medicine approved for the treatment of a lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which affects the tissue surrounding the air sacs in the lungs.

Bloomberg News earlier on Monday reported citing sources that Roche is in the early stages of evaluating a disposal (of the drug) after getting interest from potential suitors.

The drug, approved in Europe in 2011 and in the United States in 2014, is available in about 40 countries, according to Roche's website. ($1 = 0.8805 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shailesh Kuber)