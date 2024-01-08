CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Regeneron preliminary Q4 US sales of Eylea below expectations

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Roche's Vabysmo was approved in 2022, not last year)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported eye drug Eylea's fourth-quarter U.S. preliminary sales, which came below Wall Street expectations, as the company's blockbuster product faced pressure from a rival.

The company garnered $1.34 billion in U.S. sales, while Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal last week pegged consensus Wall Street estimates for U.S. sales of Eylea at $1.53 billion.

Eylea, jointly developed with Bayer AG, has driven Regeneron's earnings for years, but its sales have come under pressure, partly from Roche's Vabysmo that secured U.S. approval in 2022.

Regeneron has set its hopes on a higher-dose version of Eylea. U.S. sales of the version came in at about $123 million in the quarter, the company said. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)