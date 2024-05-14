UPDATE 1-Putin appoints Patrushev and Dyumin as Kremlin aides

(Adds details)

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Nikolai Patrushev as an aide along with long-term ally Alexei Dyumin while raising his economic adviser, Maxim Oreshkin, to the job of deputy chief of staff, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Putin left Anton Vaino as his chief of staff, along with Alexei Gromov and Sergei Kiriyenko as first deputy chiefs of staff. Dmitry Peskov remains as press secretary.

Patrushev was moved from his role of secretary of the Security Council to make way for Sergei Shoigu, who was replaced as defence minister. Dyumin, a former Putin bodyguard who went on to become governor of the Tula region, was also made an aide.

Oreshkin was raised to the job of deputy chief of staff, alongside Dmitry Kozak, Peskov, Vladimir Ostrovenko and Magomedsalam Magomedov.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)