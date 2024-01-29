UPDATE 1-Philips reaches compliance agreement with FDA over ventilator recall

(Adds details and background from paragraph 3)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it had reached an agreement on the terms of a settlement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over a large-scale recall of ventilators.

Philips said the costs of the so-called consent decree with the FDA led to a provision of 363 million euros ($393.5 million) in the fourth quarter of last year, and were expected to be about 1% of total revenues in 2024.

"The decree will provide Philips Respironics with a roadmap of defined actions, milestones, and deliverables to demonstrate compliance with regulatory requirements and to restore the business," Philips said in a statement.

The decree is being finalised and will be submitted to the relevant U.S. court for approval, it added.

Until the conditions are met, Philips will not sell new respiratory care devices in the U.S.

Philips recalled millions of breathing devices and ventilators used to treat sleep apnea in 2021 because foam used to dampen noise from the devices can degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks.

The operation knocked about 70% off Philips' market value, as investors feared large litigation bills.

Philips said the agreement did not change its expectations of reaching mid-single-digit comparable sales growth and a low-teens profit margin, in adjusted EBITA, in 2025, with a free cash flow of 1.4 billion to 1.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9226 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Edmund Klamann)