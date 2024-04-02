UPDATE 1-Outstanding loans in Brazil grow in February after long deceleration

(Recasts, adds more data, context)

BRASILIA, April 2 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil rose in February on a 12-month basis, central bank data showed on Tuesday, breaking several months of deceleration.

The increase from February last year was 8%, compared to a cumulative expansion of 7.7% seen in January.

The data follows the central bank's revision last week of its forecast for credit growth in Latin America's largest economy to 9.4% this year, up from 8.8% previously.

According to policymakers, the adjustment reflects positive surprises regarding the increase in lending pace and decline in default rates, as well as expectations of stronger economic activity.

It also comes amid an ongoing monetary easing cycle, which was initiated in August and has already cut interest rates by 300 basis points to 10.75%.

In 2023, outstanding loan growth stood at 7.9%, marking a sharp decline from the 14.5% increase seen in 2022.

Compared to the previous month, outstanding loans in Brazil saw a 0.2% uptick in February.

A broad measure of default rates for Brazilian consumers and businesses encompassing non-earmarked credit remained stable at 4.6%, while lending spreads narrowed slightly to 29.8 percentage points, down from 30 percentage points in January. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)