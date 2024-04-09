Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Norfolk to settle Ohio derailment class action lawsuit for $600 mln

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details related to settlement)

April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern said on Tuesday it had reached a $600 million deal to resolve a class action lawsuit related to the East Palestine, Ohio derailment last year.

The agreement, which needs to be approved by a court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius from the derailment and, for those residents who choose to participate, personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius, the company said in a statement.

The deal does not include any admission of liability, wrongdoing, or fault, Norfolk said. (Reporting by Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)