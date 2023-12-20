Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    20,600.81
    -238.82 (-1.15%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,698.35
    -70.02 (-1.47%)
     

  • DOW

    37,082.00
    -475.92 (-1.27%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7483
    -0.0019 (-0.25%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.82
    -0.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    58,381.80
    +1,885.21 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.27
    +19.13 (+2.21%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,043.90
    -8.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,982.84
    -38.12 (-1.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8770
    -0.0450 (-1.15%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,777.94
    -225.28 (-1.50%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.67
    +1.14 (+9.10%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,715.68
    +77.65 (+1.02%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,675.94
    +456.55 (+1.37%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6839
    +0.0013 (+0.19%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

RALLY GROUNDS TO A HALT AS STOCKS SLIDE

S&P 500 posts worst trading day since October

UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley mulls private credit fund bet with balance sheet - Bloomberg News

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details on preliminary talks in paragraph 2)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lender Morgan Stanley is discussing allocating a portion of its balance sheet into a new private credit fund that would include capital from external investors, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The New York-based firm has held preliminary talks about injecting $1 billion to $2 billion of capital into the new vehicle, according to the report.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Earlier this year, JPMorgan Chase & Co set aside at least $10 billion to back its foray into the world of direct lending. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)