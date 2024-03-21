Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Mexico reaches agreement with Venezuela to deport migrants

Reuters
·1 min read

(Updates with government program to grant jobs)

MEXICO CITY, March 21 (Reuters) - Mexico signed an agreement with Venezuela to deport migrants, Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said on Thursday at a press conference, in the midst of concerns over large migration flows towards the United States.

Mexico also reached deals with Mexican and Venezuelan companies to employ the returned migrants, she said.

The Mexican government will give around $110 a month to migrants in the country, as part of a program where they will also have the opportunity to work for different companies in both countries.

Venezuelan brewers Empresas Polar and state oil firm PDVSA, alongside Mexican breadmaker Bimbo and retailer FEMSA are among the companies participating in the program, according to Barcena. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)