UPDATE 1-Meat lobby ABPA says 10 poultry, pork plants affected by Brazil rains

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Heavy rains and flooding that left entire towns under water have forced meatpackers to fully or partially halt operations at 10 pork or poultry plants in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, meat lobby ABPA said on Monday.

ABPA said in a statement the affected plants have been struggling to process raw material and to transport employees to the factories, which are facing "extreme issues" to operate.

"There is also a fear that Rio Grande do Sul's population would face a shortage of poultry and pork products until the production systems resume -- which could take more than 30 days," ABPA said.

Rio Grande do Sul state accounts for 11% of Brazil's total chicken production and for 19.8% of pork supplies. Part of the volume is sold on export markets, according to ABPA data.

(Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul and Aurora Ellis)