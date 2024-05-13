UPDATE 1-Marathon Petroleum names insider Maryann Mannen as CEO

(Adds details on appointment and background throughout)

May 13 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum appointed Maryann Mannen as chief executive officer of the company, who will succeed Michael Hennigan effective Aug. 1, 2024.

Hennigan has been at the helm of the largest U.S. crude oil refiner for nearly four years, during which he underwent treatment for throat cancer.

Mannen, who was picked to be CEO last week after she was appointed to the board and elected to be director, has served as the company's president since Jan. 1.

Additionally, Hennigan has been elected executive chairman of the board, and will be taking over from current chairman John Surma.

