UPDATE 1-Maersk says European weather, Red Sea disruption cause congestion

(Adds quotes, background in paragraphs 2-5)

OSLO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Weather-related disruptions at ports in northern Europe and the diversion of vessels away from the Red Sea are causing "increased yard density" at container terminals, A.P. Moller-Maersk said in an update to customers on Thursday.

Maersk and other shipping groups have diverted vessels away from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden following attacks by Yemen's Houthis, sending them on a long journey around the Cape of Good Hope rather than through the Suez Canal shortcut.

In Northern Europe, winter storms and effects of the recent holiday season have led to terminal closures and navigation stoppages, the company said.

"Winter weather conditions as well as the Red Sea contingencies are expected to affect operations across Europe and Hub terminals," Maersk said.

"This is leading to increased yard density across terminals and customers are kindly asked to pick up their units as soon as possible after discharge to support fluidity," it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)