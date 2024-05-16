Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Lilly's weekly insulin succeeds in late-stage studies

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details in paragraphs 2-4)

May 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly said on Thursday that its once-weekly insulin efsitora met the main goals in two late-stage trials evaluating it in people with type 2 diabetes.

Lilly said that efsitora was equally safe and effective among adults who have previously not been on insulin therapy.

In both the studies, efsitora showed non-inferior reduction in blood sugar levels in patients, compared to the most commonly used daily long-acting insulins globally.

One of the studies also evaluated the weekly, long-acting insulin in patients who are currently using and not using GLP-1 therapies, Lilly said.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)