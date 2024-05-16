UPDATE 1-Lilly's weekly insulin succeeds in late-stage studies
(Adds details in paragraphs 2-4)
May 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly said on Thursday that its once-weekly insulin efsitora met the main goals in two late-stage trials evaluating it in people with type 2 diabetes.
Lilly said that efsitora was equally safe and effective among adults who have previously not been on insulin therapy.
In both the studies, efsitora showed non-inferior reduction in blood sugar levels in patients, compared to the most commonly used daily long-acting insulins globally.
One of the studies also evaluated the weekly, long-acting insulin in patients who are currently using and not using GLP-1 therapies, Lilly said.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)