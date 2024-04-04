Advertisement
UPDATE 1-LATAM Airlines to start process of re-listing shares on NYSE

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds context in paragraphs 3-4, detail from filing in paragraph 5)

April 3 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines said on Wednesday its board gave approval to begin the process of re-listing American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the New York Stock Exchange.

In a filing to Chile's stock exchange, the company said the process involves meeting various requirements from the NYSE and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and could take up to six months.

The Santiago-based carrier traded ADRs, which foreign companies use to list their shares on U.S. stock exchanges, on the NYSE before declaring bankruptcy in 2020.

The company emerged from bankruptcy proceedings with an $8 billion reorganization plan in late 2022.

Re-listing will require consent from the principal creditors that supported the company's Chapter 11 reorganization plan, "without whom the company would not have emerged from the reorganization process," the filing said. (Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jamie Freed)