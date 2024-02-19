Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says West's 'obnoxious' reaction to Navalny's death is unacceptable

Reuters
·1 min read

(Edits headline, adds quotes)

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that the West's reaction to Alexei Navalny's death was unacceptable but that the obnoxious statements from the United States and Europe would not harm President Vladimir Putin.

"We consider it absolutely unacceptable to make such, well, frankly obnoxious statements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"These statements, of course, cannot cause any damage to our head of our state," Peskov said.

Peskov said the investigation into Navalny's death was ongoing and is being conducted in accordance with Russian law.

Asked how Putin reacted to news of the death, Peskov said: "I have nothing to add." (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)