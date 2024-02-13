UPDATE 1-Jordan buys estimated 60,000 metric tons wheat in tender

(Adds other offers)

HAMBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house Ameropa all at an estimated $253.00 a ton cost and freight (c&f) for shipment in the first half of May, they said.

Traders reported these estimated offers from other trading houses in the tender, all per ton c&f: Viterra $276.00, Cargill $259.75, CHS $258.55, Buildcom $264.77, Cerealcom Dolj $286.00, MC Food $274.00, Grainflower $259.50 and The Andersons $262.80.

A new tender for 120,000 tons of wheat is expected to be issued in the coming days closing on Feb. 20, also likely to seek May/June shipment, traders said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

In its previous tender on Feb. 6, Jordan purchased about 60,000 tons at an estimated $262.95 a ton c&f for shipment in the second half of April. (Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Mark Potter)