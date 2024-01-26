UPDATE 1-JetBlue tells Spirit Airlines some merger conditions may not be met before deadline

(Adds details on agreement in paragraphs 2-3)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways disclosed on Friday it had informed buyout target Spirit Airlines that certain conditions that are required as part of the merger agreement may not be met before the due date.

The airline also informed Spirit that the merger agreement may be terminated on and after Jan. 28 due to the unmet conditions.

JetBlue continues to evaluate options under the agreement and unless the agreement is terminated, the airline will abide with its merger obligations, the company said in a regulatory filing.