Advertisement
Canada markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,101.54
    +75.76 (+0.36%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,894.16
    +25.61 (+0.53%)
     

  • DOW

    38,049.13
    +242.74 (+0.64%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7444
    +0.0021 (+0.29%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.94
    -0.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    55,393.19
    +1,683.39 (+3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,024.50
    +6.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,975.88
    +14.01 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    -0.0080 (-0.19%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,562.50
    -72.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.56
    +0.11 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,646.64
    +116.91 (+1.55%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,751.07
    -485.40 (-1.34%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6847
    +0.0008 (+0.12%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCK FUTURES SLIP AS BLEAK INTEL OUTLOOK CHILLS TECHS

U.S. chipmaker poised for biggest plunge since 2021 on disappointing forecast

UPDATE 1-JetBlue tells Spirit Airlines some merger conditions may not be met before deadline

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details on agreement in paragraphs 2-3)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways disclosed on Friday it had informed buyout target Spirit Airlines that certain conditions that are required as part of the merger agreement may not be met before the due date.

The airline also informed Spirit that the merger agreement may be terminated on and after Jan. 28 due to the unmet conditions.

JetBlue continues to evaluate options under the agreement and unless the agreement is terminated, the airline will abide with its merger obligations, the company said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)