UPDATE 1-Japan warns against excessive volatility as yen slides near fresh lows

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday authorities won't rule out any options in dealing with excessive yen moves, repeating his warning that Tokyo is ready to act against the currency's recent sharp declines.

But he stopped short of describing the yen falls as excessive.

"We don't look at currency levels in judging whether the moves are desirable or not. It's important for currency rates to move stably reflecting fundamentals," Suzuki told a news conference, when asked about the yen's slide near the psychologically important 152 level against the dollar.

"We are watching exchange-rate moves closely with a high sense of urgency and won't rule out any options" in dealing with excessive moves, he added.

The dollar rose to 151.840 yen in Asia on Monday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Shri Navaratnam)