Advertisement
Canada markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,112.46
    +37.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,211.49
    +5.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • DOW

    39,127.14
    -43.06 (-0.11%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7407
    +0.0014 (+0.18%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.36
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    89,562.62
    +286.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,312.30
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,076.20
    +11.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,451.75
    +78.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.19
    -0.14 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,968.87
    +31.43 (+0.40%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,773.14
    +321.29 (+0.81%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6821
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE HIGHER AS FAITH IN RATE CUTS PERSISTS INTO Q2

Prices paid in the ISM services index fell to 53.4 last month, the lowest level since March 2020

UPDATE 1-International Paper to seek London listing if it inks deal with DS Smith

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds detail and shares in paragraphs 3-6)

April 4 (Reuters) - International Paper said on Thursday it would seek a secondary London listing if it buys British paper and packaging peer DS Smith and the combination could deliver at least $514 million of pre-tax cost savings on an annual basis.

International Paper last month stirred up a potential bidding war over DS Smith, making a takeover proposal that valued the UK firm at 5.72 billion pounds ($7.24 billion), or 415 pence per share.

The U.S.-listed paper company has yet to make a firm offer for DS Smith. It, along with rival suitor Mondi, have until April 23 to make a firm offer or walk away.

ADVERTISEMENT

International Paper said "significant progress has been made" in due diligence, as it lays out detail on the possible combination, including a proposal to establish a European headquarters in London and a secondary share listing on the London stock exchange.

Shares in DS Smith were up 1.3% by 1121 GMT, and hit their highest level since October 2021 at 408.2 pence.

International Paper shares were down 1.2% premarket.

DS Smith had reached an in-principle agreement with its UK-listed rival Mondi, which made an all-share takeover proposal valuing DS Smith at 5.14 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7901 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)