Advertisement
Canada markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,740.20
    -159.79 (-0.73%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,061.82
    -61.59 (-1.20%)
     

  • DOW

    37,735.11
    -248.13 (-0.65%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7242
    -0.0012 (-0.16%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.68
    +0.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    86,938.34
    -4,790.46 (-5.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,391.50
    +8.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,975.71
    -27.47 (-1.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,843.00
    -33.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.23
    +1.92 (+11.09%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,965.53
    -30.05 (-0.38%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,471.20
    -761.60 (-1.94%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6824
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SLIP WITH MIDEAST TENSIONS, EARNINGS IN PLAY

Oil pares losses as traders anticipate Israel's response to Iranian attack

UPDATE 1-International Paper clinches $7.20 bln all-share deal to buy DS Smith

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds detail from paragraph 2 onwards)

April 16 (Reuters) - International Paper said on Tuesday it had agreed to an all-share deal to buy DS Smith , valuing the British paper and packaging firm at 5.8 billion pounds ($7.20 billion).

Upon completion of the combination, DS Smith shareholders will own about 33.7% and International Paper shareholders will own the rest of the combined company, which plans to seek a secondary listing in London.

DS Smith said it would recommend shareholder to back the deal with International Paper, adding that it had recently received proposals from both International Paper and Mondi , but the U.S. company was now in a position to make a firm offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two suitors have an April 23 deadline to make a firm offer or walk away.

($1 = 0.8050 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)