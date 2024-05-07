Advertisement
Canada markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,259.47
    +312.06 (+1.42%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,180.74
    +52.95 (+1.03%)
     

  • DOW

    38,852.27
    +176.59 (+0.46%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7316
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.71
    +0.23 (+0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    86,471.45
    -798.30 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,359.84
    +47.21 (+3.60%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,333.10
    +1.90 (+0.08%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,060.67
    +24.95 (+1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4890
    -0.0110 (-0.24%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,188.25
    -7.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.49
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,213.49
    +41.34 (+0.51%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,770.65
    +534.58 (+1.40%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6790
    -0.0002 (-0.03%)
     

UPDATE 1-Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, two soldiers killed

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds Israeli fatalities)

BEIRUT-JERUSALEM, May 6 (Reuters) - Hezbollah said on Monday it carried out a drone attack on an Israeli military position near the northern Israeli town of Metula. The Israeli military later confirmed two soldiers were killed in the attack.

Iran-backed Hezbollah also said it had sent dozens of rockets towards military targets across the border with Israel.

Israel and Hezbollah, which has amassed a formidable arsenal since 2006, have been engaged in daily cross-border strikes over the past six months, in parallel with Israel's war in Gaza.

Hezbollah has so far restricted its attacks to a strip of northern Israel, seeking to draw Israeli forces away from Gaza. (Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Sonali Paul)