UPDATE 1-Hawaiian Electric starts rolling outages in parts of Hawaii

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Utility firm Hawaiian Electric said on Tuesday it was initiating 30-minute rolling outages until 9 p.m. in parts of Hawaii due to "the unexpected loss of several large generators" and no wind power resources.

The utility said its largest generator, Hamakua Energy, was also not at full output and three combustion turbine units had tripped offline.

"Last night's generator fire at Hawaiian Electric's Panaewa Substation is not related today's generation shortfall," the company said.

Hawaiian Electric did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on how long the outages would last. Shares of the parent company, Hawaiian Electric Industries, were down nearly 1.5%.

The Honolulu-based power company is facing about a dozen civil lawsuits and one by the county over injuries, deaths and property damage caused by wildfires that struck Lahaina, a city of 13,000 people in northwestern Maui, last year. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)