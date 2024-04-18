UPDATE 1-German finance minister rejects Brazil's proposal to tax super-rich

(Adds context and French position in paragraphs 4 to 6)

BERLIN, April 18 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner rejected on Thursday Brazil's proposal to tax the super-rich.

"We do not think it is suitable," he said in a panel discussion alongside Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel in Washington DC. "We have an appropriate taxation of income." Brazil, heading the presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20), is aiming to build international consensus on the taxation of wealth this year, and is pushing for a joint declaration at a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in July.

While Lindner is sceptical about the proposal, his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire, has showed support for it.

On Wednesday, Le Maire said that moving to tax the rich was the logical next step for a series of global taxation reforms launched in 2017, including agreement on a global corporate minimum tax.

He said the G20 should aim to reach an agreement on taxing the rich by 2027. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Maria Martinez, Editing by Rachel More and Madeline Chambers)