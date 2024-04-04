Advertisement
Canada markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,112.46
    +37.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,211.49
    +5.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • DOW

    39,127.14
    -43.06 (-0.11%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7407
    +0.0014 (+0.18%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.37
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    89,562.62
    +286.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,312.30
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,076.20
    +11.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,451.75
    +78.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.19
    -0.14 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,969.36
    +31.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,773.14
    +321.29 (+0.81%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6821
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE HIGHER AS FAITH IN RATE CUTS PERSISTS INTO Q2

Prices paid in the ISM services index fell to 53.4 last month, the lowest level since March 2020

UPDATE 1-FTC seeks more information on Boston Scientific's $3.7 bln Axonics deal

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details from regulatory filing in paragraphs 2-4)

April 4 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific said on Thursday the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has requested additional information from the medical device maker related to its $3.7 billion deal to buy Axonics.

In a regulatory filing, Boston Scientific said Axonics has also received a request for additional information from the FTC and both the companies expect to respond promptly.

Boston said it now expects the deal, announced in January, to be completed in the second half of 2024 following the FTC's request, compared to its previous estimate of first half. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shinjini Ganguli)