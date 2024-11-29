This Is the 1 Florida City Where Almost No One Can Afford a House

jmsilva / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Like many people, you’ve probably scrolled through luxury housing offers on Zillow or Realtor.com and found the aspirational, over-the-top real estate to be more than slightly out of reach. For places like Miami Beach, Florida –which is synonymous with luxury living, world-class beaches and a place retirement dreams are made of — unless you’re a multimillionaire, you may have to rule out a move there.

In a recent study, GOBankingrates found Miami Beach to be one of the most exorbitantly priced cities, not only in Florida but also in the entire United States. Here are some key takeaways:

Average monthly expenditures: $2,232

Average home value: $2,590,906

Average mortgage payment: $15,171

Salary needed: $377,073

As beautiful as the South Florida spot is, the real estate and housing costs alone would make any potential buyer balk. Whether you’re eyeing a beachfront condo or a historic Art Deco home, the cost of property in Miami Beach is in large part astronomical.

Here are three reasons why nearly no one can afford a house there.

Location, Location, Location

You don’t have to be a real estate genius to deduce the high housing costs and the generally high cost of living in Miami Beach is attributed to its prime location.

This coastal city is a desirable destination for tourists, retirees and residents alike thanks to its year-round warm climate, pristine beaches and proximity to downtown Miami.

Being an island city means space is limited, and land scarcity drives up property prices. With limited land available for new development, existing properties become highly coveted, pushing prices even higher. This is why the monthly expenses of someone living there are estimated to be over $2,200.

What So Nice About a Luxury Housing Market?

Miami Beach has evolved into a luxury real estate market over the past few decades.

The city is home to high-end condos, multimillion dollar mansions and boutique residences with world-class amenities. High-profile developers have created exclusive communities where celebrities, business moguls and wealthy individuals snatch up properties like pieces of candy.

Real estate logic such as this is why you’ll need to be able to pay upwards of $15,000 a month just in mortgage payments. GOBankingRates found the average home value to be $2.6 million, and the average mortgage payment is about $15,171.

