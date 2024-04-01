UPDATE 1-FAA should not requite pilots to disclose talk therapy, panel says

(Adds NTSB, inspector general study, more details)

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - An expert panel appointed by the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday the agency should drop a requirement that airline pilots and air traffic controllers disclose talk therapy sessions.

"The FAA should develop a non-punitive pathway for reporting previously undisclosed mental health conditions, treatments, or medications," said the panel whose members include aviation associations, pilot and air traffic controller organizations, academia, and medical professionals.

The issue has taken on new urgency since an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot in October was charged with trying to disable the engines of a jet in flight and told police afterward he was suffering a nervous breakdown.

Pilots should be able to attend a therapy session without disclosing it, the panel said, adding "it is indisputable that the requirement to disclose talk therapy leads to healthcare avoidance and/or non-disclosure."

The FAA said Monday it was reviewing the recommendations "to help break down barriers that prevent pilots and air traffic controllers from reporting mental health issues."

Pilots face strict rules and can be forced to stop flying for six months if they change antidepressant or anxiety drug dosage levels or medications for mental health issues. The report recommends that be dropped to two months.

The panel also recommends the FAA reconsider its current policy that bars pilot or controllers from duty when being treated for ADHD or taking any ADHD medication.

The FAA has said it would also work to address uncompleted recommendations from a July inspector general's office report on pilot mental health, which found the FAA’s "ability to mitigate safety risks is limited by pilots’ reluctance to disclose mental health conditions."

National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy has said the FAA oversight of pilot mental health is in need of significant reform.

"The current system is broken and has been for a really long time," Homendy told Reuters earlier saying pilots are fearful "they could lose their job if you mention you are going to talk therapy."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Nick Zieminski)