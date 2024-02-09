UPDATE 1-European Commission to open investigation into TikTok -Bloomberg News

(Adds background, details from report paragraph 2 onwards)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission will open an investigation into TikTok under the bloc's new Digital Services Act (DSA) in the coming weeks over concerns that changes the firm made to comply with the new regulation aren't enough to protect under-age users, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

TikTok owner ByteDance faces the threat of hefty fines due to the probe which is still being discussed by the Commission, Bloomberg reported, adding the EU may still decide against a full probe.

TikTok and the European Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The DSA came into force in 2022 and requires very large online platforms and search engines to do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security.

The act imposes new rules on content moderation, user privacy and transparency. Any company found in breach faces a fine worth up to 6% of its global turnover.

The EU opened its first formal probe under the DSA last year into social media company X over suspected breaches of obligations, partly relating to posts following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jonathan Oatis)