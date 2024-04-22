Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,779.14
    -28.23 (-0.13%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,982.00
    +14.77 (+0.30%)
     

  • DOW

    38,056.45
    +70.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7288
    +0.0012 (+0.17%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.21
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    90,649.00
    +1,300.29 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,392.14
    -13.85 (-0.99%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,351.20
    -62.60 (-2.59%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,951.37
    +3.72 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6230
    +0.0080 (+0.17%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,328.19
    +46.18 (+0.30%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    17.95
    -0.76 (-4.06%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,031.91
    +136.06 (+1.72%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,438.61
    +370.26 (+1.00%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6844
    +0.0020 (+0.29%)
     
BREAKING:

HONDA TO BUILD EVs, BATTERY PLANT IN ONTARIO: SOURCES

Facility will be third EV battery plant in province, after Volkswagen and Stellantis in Windsor

UPDATE 1-EU foreign ministers agree to expand Iran sanctions

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds quote, details)

LUXEMBOURG, April 22 (Reuters) - EU foreign ministers agreed in principle on Monday to expand sanctions on Iran following Tehran's missile and drone attack on Israel, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The European Union already has multiple sanctions programmes against Iran, for the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, human rights abuses and supplying drones to Russia.

But several EU countries had called for widening the drone-related sanctions regime to cover missiles and transfers to proxy forces.

"We have reached a political agreement in order to enlarge and expand the existing drone (sanctions) regime in order to cover missiles and their potential ... transfer to Russia," Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sanctions would also be expanded beyond Russia to cover drone and missile deliveries not only to Russia but also to proxies in the region, he said.

More work will need to follow to approve a legal framework before the expansion of the sanctions can take effect. (Reporting by Andrew Gray, Benoit Van Overstraeten, Ingrid Melander and Sabine Siebold Editing by Gareth Jones)