UPDATE 1-Elliott Advisors considers a new cash bid for Currys, The Times reports

Feb 19 (Reuters) -

Investment management firm Elliott Advisors is considering making a new cash bid for British electricals retailer Currys after the activist investor's initial offer of 700 million pounds ($882 million) was rebuffed, The Times reported on Monday.

Currys on Saturday said Elliott Advisors offered 62 pence per share for the shares of the retailer but the board rejected the proposal.

Elliott Advisors confirmed to the newspaper that it was considering a possible cash offer for Currys.

There can be no certainty that an offer will be made for the retailer, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made, the report added.

Currys did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Elliott Advisors could not be reached. ($1 = 0.7937 pounds)