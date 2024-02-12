Advertisement
Canada markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,009.60
    +90.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,026.61
    +28.70 (+0.57%)
     

  • DOW

    38,671.69
    -54.61 (-0.14%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7424
    -0.0008 (-0.11%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.11
    -0.73 (-0.95%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    64,610.47
    -271.77 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,037.00
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,009.99
    +30.29 (+1.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1580
    -0.0290 (-0.69%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,030.50
    -8.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.36
    +0.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,560.42
    -12.16 (-0.16%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,897.42
    +34.12 (+0.09%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6894
    +0.0005 (+0.07%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. FUTURES STEADY AFTER S&P 500'S LANDMARK CLOSE

Stocks have gained as the market embraces a clutch of better-than-expected corporate results

UPDATE 1-Drugmaker Gilead to acquire CymaBay for $4.3 bln

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details in paragraph 2,3)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences on Monday said it will acquire CymaBay Therapeutics for $4.3 billion, to expand its portfolio of liver disease drugs.

The deal will give Gilead access to CymaBay's lead drug candidate called seladelpar for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, a type of chronic inflammatory liver disease.

CymaBay had submitted a marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the drug in December.

Shares of CymaBay were halted ahead of the announcement in premarket hours. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)