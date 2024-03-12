UPDATE 1-Delta Air reaffirms first-quarter profit forecast

(Adds details on forecasts in paragraphs 4 to 6)

March 12 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines reaffirmed its first-quarter profit forecast on Tuesday on resilient international travel demand.

Major U.S. airlines with international operations have experienced a surge in demand for long-haul flights, as a stronger dollar prompts more Americans to consider overseas travel for leisure.

Airlines have also benefited from a post-pandemic boom in demand for high-margin premium services.

The airline expects its first-quarter adjusted profit per share in the range of 25 cents to 50 cents per share, compared with analysts' average expectations of 36 cents.

It also expects to deliver year-over-year total revenue growth in the top half of the initial guidance range for the March quarter. The company had earlier forecast first-quarter revenue growth in the range of 3% to 6%.

Delta also reaffirmed its 2024 profit per share forecast of $6 to $7.

