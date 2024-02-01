UPDATE 1-Crypto firm Polygon Labs to cut 60 jobs in fresh round

(Adds details throughout on severance, compensation, background)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Polygon Labs plans to cut 60 jobs globally, or about 19% of its workforce, the company said in a blog post on Thursday, marking a second round of layoffs amid a nascent recovery in digital assets.

The company, which helps make digital coin Ethereum more accessible, let go 100 employees in February last year, following an industry-wide rout that wiped away trillions of dollars.

Affected employees will receive two months of severance and health benefits through the end of February in locations where the company provides them, the post said.

The total compensation of remaining employees will also be increased by at least 15% while new recruits will receive a 5% rise, it added.

