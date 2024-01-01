UPDATE 1-China's Xi, US President Biden exchange congratulations on 45th year of diplomatic ties

(Adds Xi's greetings to North Korea, Russia leaders and background)

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations with U.S. President Joe Biden on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

Xi also exchanged New Year's messages with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, and both announced 2024 to be a "friendship year" for both countries, launching a series of activities for that, Xinhua said separately.

On New Year's Eve, the Chinese leader exchanged New Year's greetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well. This year is the 75th anniversary of China and Russia establishing diplomatic relations.

Xi said China and Russia should "continuously consolidate" and develop ties "featuring permanent good-neighbourly friendship", along with comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation that would serve both countries' interests.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China by Mao Zedong, who defeated Republic of China forces led by Chiang Kai-shek in a bloody civil war.

Mao declared the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1, 1949, while Chiang's government fled into exile in Taiwan in December of that year. No peace treaty has ever been signed to end the war and the Republic of China remains Taiwan's formal name.

Xi in his New Year's

address

on Sunday said China's "reunification" with Taiwan is inevitable, striking a stronger tone than he did a year earlier with less than two weeks to go before the democratically governed island elects a new leader.