UPDATE 1-China relaxes security review rules for some data exports

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator on Friday issued rules to facilitate and regulate cross-border data flow, clarifying the reporting standards for security assessments of important data exports.

Data collected and generated in activities such as international trade and cross-border transportation that do not contain personal information or important data will be exempt from declaration, the Cyberspace Administration of China said.

Chinese authorities had previously tightened control of data generated within its borders in a national security drive - a move that triggered confusion and concern among foreign firms operating in the country.

Last year, China

proposed

relaxing some rules concerning the transfer of data abroad, which brought some respite for domestic and foreign companies spooked by Beijing's tightening of data laws.

The new rules, which take effect from Friday, waive the need for security assessments on data exports in circumstances such as cross-border shopping, remittance, payment, air ticket and hotel booking and visa applications.

They would also establish a "negative list system" for free trade pilot zones, allowing those areas to independently formulate lists of data that need to be included in the scope of security assessment. (Reporting by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter and Andrea Ricci)