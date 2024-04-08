UPDATE 1-Chile's consumer prices rise less than expected

(Updates throughout)

SANTIAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Chile rose slightly less than expected in March, with the 12-month inflation reading again dropping below 4% as the local central bank continues to lower interest rates but is now striking a more hawkish tone.

Prices in the Andean country were up 0.4% last month, data from statistics agency INE showed on Monday, below market forecasts of a 0.6% increase in a Reuters poll of economists and marking a slowdown from the 0.6% reading in February.

The March figure took the 12-month inflation rate in the world's largest copper producer to 3.7%, down from the 4.5% reported in the previous month, still slightly above the central bank's 3% target.

The central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by a total of 475 basis points since July to 6.50% as inflation cooled after peaking at 14.1% in August 2022. It added, however, a hawkish tone last week to its communication.

The central bank reduced the pace of cuts to 75 basis points from 100 basis points and removed language from its previous statement that predicted the rate would reach its "neutral level" in the second half of 2024.

It also said it

no longer forecasts

inflation to end 2024 at 2.9% in light of the Chilean peso's recent depreciation, tweaking its projection to 3.8% although saying it should still converge to the target within a two-year policy horizon.

In March, prices increased in nine of the 13 groups surveyed by INE, with education and housing and basic services posting the biggest upward pressures. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, on the other hand, fell in the month.

The downside inflation surprise in March has increased the chances of the central bank delivering another 75-basis-point rate cut at its next meeting in May, said Kimberley Sperrfechter, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

But "we still think that a 50-basis-point cut is the most likely outcome," she added. (Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Paul Simao)