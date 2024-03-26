UPDATE 1-Chile names Atacama and Maricunga salt flats for state majority stake

(Adds details from press conference)

SANTIAGO, March 26 (Reuters) - Chile's government on Tuesday named the country's Atacama and Maricunga salt flats as areas where the state will have majority control in public-private partnerships for lithium extraction.

The government is interested in participating in other salt flats without holding a majority stake, officials said in a press conference.

The long-anticipated announcement comes as the government moves forward with a plan to boost state control over the South American country's lithium industry, the world's second-largest after Australia. The metal is a key battery material used to power electric vehicles.

Under this plan, officials said, Chile's lithium output should rise 70% by the end of the decade.

A tender process is set to kick off in April, they said, with 26 salt flats open to investment by private firms.

Environmental protection will also be granted to some 30% of the salt flats, to be determined via scientific studies, the government said.

President Gabriel Boric announced a policy shift last year to increase state control of the lithium industry but had yet to detail how the partnerships would work, frustrating investors interested in pursuing new lithium projects.

Only two companies currently extract lithium in Chile - Chile's SQM and U.S.-based Albemarle - both in the Atacama salt flat. (Reporting by Alexander Villegas and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sarah Morland)