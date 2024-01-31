Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Chile central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 7.25%

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds detail from statement)

SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday by 100 basis points to 7.25%, as the nation's monetary authority sees inflation pressures easing.

This decision was not unanimous and is in line with the cut estimated in a traders' poll last week, which had also predicted that the bank would take the rate down to 4.25% within 12 months.

In a statement, the bank said that the country would reach convergence to the inflation target of 3% faster than expected and the key rate would reach its "neutral level" in the second half of 2024.

The central bank raised interest rates from 0.50% in mid-2021 to a cycle-high of 11.25% in late 2022. The bank held that rate for almost a year before kicking off monetary easing last July as inflation began to cool.

Chile's annual inflation peaked at 14.1% in August 2022 but ended 2023 at 3.9%, its lowest level since June 2021 and edging closer to the central bank's 3% target.

In December, the central bank had cut its rate by 75 basis points to 8.25%. (Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Natalia Ramos; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Sarah Morland)