1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger's are available at Wendy's this week. Here's how to get one.

Wendy's fans can get a Jr Bacon Cheeseburger for just one penny

With the holiday season in full swing, many of us are experiencing spending fatigue. After all the gift-giving and celebrating is said and done, American wallets are more likely to stay closed for the weeks to come.

Burger chain Wendy's, however, doesn't think that should interfere with a proper National Bacon Day celebration. The day itself is Dec. 30, but Wendy's has decided to take it a step further and offer a bacon cheeseburger deal that lasts all week long.

Starting Wednesday and lasting into the new year, the chain is offering Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for just one penny on qualifying orders. Wondering if you're eligible for an almost-free sandwich? Find out how to get yours below.

Wendy's 1-cent cheeseburger deal for National Bacon Day

The deal runs until Jan. 2.

Wendy's bacon day deal is available between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2 at participating locations.

Customers can get one Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just 1¢, complete with all the fixings: A beefy patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

How to get a Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for one penny

There's one stipulation for getting your burger for next to nothing - you need to order online or in the app.

Luckily, this is a pretty easy task. Download the Wendy's app or navigate to the company website, create a rewards account, and click the "Reward Store."

Review the current offers in the reward portal, select the one-cent deal and add it to your order. As long as you have a rewards account, the deal will be added to your cart.

No need to delete the app once you've secured your super cheap burger: Wendy's often has other deals throughout the year for reward members, including free fries, chicken nuggets and shakes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to get a Wendy's Jr Bacon Cheeseburger for just 1 cent this week