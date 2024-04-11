UPDATE 1-Cenovus Energy to invest $1.5 billion in Ohio refineries - local media

(Adds detail on refineries in paragraph 4, source in headline)

April 11 (Reuters) -

Cenovus Energy has announced a $1.5 billion investment in its Ohio refineries, including Lima and Oregon, according to a local media report on Wednesday.

Ohio provides a "vital strategic location" that aids Cenovus's decision to expand, said Doreen Cole, the company's executive vice president, downstream, in a press release, quoted by the local media.

Cenovus produces oil and natural gas with locations in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region and is the largest refiner in the state of Ohio where it employs almost 1,200.

Cenovus' Toledo refinery in Oregon, Ohio has a processing capacity of up to 160,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to the company's website. The Lima refinery has a refining capacity of 183,000 bpd, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and Chizu Nomiyama)